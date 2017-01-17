Rep. Amash holds town hall meeting

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Squirrel Torch Fire Leads to $300K Settlement
-
Michiganders Eligible for Milk Settlement
-
Icy conditions around West Michigan
-
Zeeland family reunites with pet dog
-
U.S. Rep: Trump not 'legitimate' president
-
Lakeshore mom says daughter tried to take own life after bullying
-
Super Saver: 7-in-1 car tool for any emergency
-
D-U Football Coach Lou Esposito Resigns
-
Katie's Bachelor Recap: Post-puke kisses
-
Snyder to deliver State of the State speech
More Stories
-
Missing Grand Rapids man found safe in ArizonaJan 17, 2017, 10:41 p.m.
-
DeVos outlines vision for U.S. Department of EducationJan 17, 2017, 8:22 p.m.
-
71-year-old man hit by SUV near Holland McDonald'sJan 17, 2017, 10:32 p.m.