Rep. Bill Huizenga to host 2 telephone town halls amid Trump controversies

ZEELAND, MICH. - Depending on one's point of view, the progress coming out of Washington, D.C., has been steady or stormy.

West Michigan Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland, wants to hear from you, either way. The congressman plans to host two telephone town hall meetings -- the first at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, and the other an hour later at 8 p.m.

Constituents in Huizenga's district, which includes Grand Haven, Holland, Muskegon and Zeeland, can sign up to participate online.

Some people on the congressman's Facebook post aren't pleased the town hall meetings are on phone rather than in person. Huizenga writes he's hosting the meetings "in order to hear from you sooner rather than later."

"We'll clear our schedules for you," Chris Theule-VanDam wrote, in part.

U.S. Rep. Justin Amash, R-Cascade Township, who represents a district next door to Huizenga, held a town hall meeting in mid-January that brought out a crowd exceeding the venue's capacity.

Other events across the county have experienced similar crowds since Congress' attempts to repeal Obamacare. Now weeks into President Donald Trump's presidency, it's likely more people want to have their questions answered by elected officials.

