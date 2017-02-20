Rep. Justin Amash to host town hall in Battle Creek

U.S. Rep. Justin Amash, R-Cascade Township. (Photo: Enquirer file)

BATTLE CREEK, MICH. - U.S. Rep. Justin Amash will hold a town hall Thursday in Battle Creek.

The Republican congressman's recent town halls have been contentious, drawing large audiences of both supporters and opponents, some of whom raised concerns about the potential repeal of the Affordable Care Act. Crowds have been so large at the Grand Rapids events that some have been turned away because of the facilities had already reached maximum capacity. Amash, R-Cascade Township, also has continued taking questions from the audience well past the planned end of the town hall.

His Battle Creek town hall will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday at Full Blast, 35 Hamblin Ave. It is open to the public.

In its report of Amash's most recent town hall, Politico called the event "a jarring juxtaposition" from what other GOP lawmakers had done to deal with anti-Obamacare protests. House Republicans had been advised in a closed-door meeting to limit crowd sizes and hire security amid potential violence, Politico reported, and that many opted instead to do town halls via telephone.

Amash, a libertarian favorite, has at times been openly critical of President Donald Trump. He disagreed with the executive order banning immigration from some countries, saying it "overreaches and undermines our constitutional system." He also tweeted at Trump, "Dude, just stop," following Trump's barrage of tweets aimed at Rep. John Lewis in January. (Lewis had said Trump was not a legitimate president after allegations of that Russia meddled in the presidential election.)

Last week, Amash and Rep. Walter Jones, R-N.C., sent a letter to Attorney General Jeff Sessions, FBI Director James Comey and Acting Director of National Intelligence Michael Dempsey requesting that Congress be briefed on recent anonymous leaks U.S. intelligence officials and allegations that the Trump campaign had recurring contact with senior Russian intelligence officials during election season.

Battle Creek Enquirer