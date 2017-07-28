Stabenow, Peters on 'skinny repeal' fail

Sens. Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow say they will look for other ways to get funding for Flint. (Photo: File photos)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The Senate narrowly defeated a bill that would have repealed portions of Obamacare. The so-called skinny repeal failed by a vote of 49 to 51 with Republican Sen. John McCain casting a deciding vote against the plan.

President Trump was not pleased with the result, tweeting, "3 Republicans and 48 Democrats let the American people down. As I said from the beginning, let ObamaCare implode, then deal. Watch!"

3 Republicans and 48 Democrats let the American people down. As I said from the beginning, let ObamaCare implode, then deal. Watch! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017

But many Democrats say they are relieved.

The vote took place in the wee hours of Friday morning, with moderate Republicans Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski also voting no.

The amendment would have repealed mandates that most individuals get health insurance and that large companies provide it to their employees. Millions fewer would have coverage and premiums would go up for those buying their own.

Democratic Senator Debbie Stabenow released this statement in reaction to the vote:

"Over the past few months, so many people in Michigan and across the country shared their stories, made phone calls, and spoke out against the Republican health care bill. Because of these actions, the Republican attempts to take away health care from millions of Americans failed tonight. It's now important that we work on a bipartisan basis to find solutions that lower health care costs and improve care."

Her colleague, Democratic Senator Gary Peters, spoke before the vote, regarding how to move forward. "Start over. Work across the aisle in a bipartisan manner. Keep what works and Let's fix what doesn't work," he said.

Senator McCain says he voted no because he wanted the House and Senate to go to conference on the bill. He was concerned the House would pass it as is without negotiation, and send it to President Trump's desk.

