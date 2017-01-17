Strong turnout for Rep. Justin Amash town hall

U.S. Rep. Justin Amash, R-Cascade Township, held a town hall event Tuesday, Jan. 17, in Grand Rapids. (Photo: John Linsley, WZZM)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A West Michigan Congressman held a town hall Tuesday night in Grand Rapids.

Republican Rep. Justin Amash met with constituents at Ford Museum. He answered questions on various topics, including national security and healthcare.

Amash described the Russian hacking allegations quote, "troubling." And when it came to the Affordable Care Act, the congressman says he supports repeal so the states can take over.

"You can have a repeal that is triggered by a state replacement, in other words, if you pass legislation for repeal as state's replace the legislation then the repeal is triggered in that state," Amash said.

More than 200 people showed up for the event, some were even turned away because of the auditorium's capacity limit.

Many town hall events with elected officials and their constituents have been at or excess capacity in recent weeks, especially given Congress' attempts to appeal Obamacare and people wanting their questions answered.

(© 2017 WZZM)