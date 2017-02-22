Trump move may renew transgender student debate

A unisex sign and the 'We Are Not This' slogan are outside a bathroom at Bull McCabes Irish Pub on May 10, 2016 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Sara D. Davis/Getty Images) (Photo: Sara D. Davis/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON - The Trump administration's plans to rescind federal guidance that urged schools nationwide to provide protections for transgender students — leaving it up to states to decide whether such students should be allowed to use the locker rooms and restrooms that align with their gender identity — could renew a contentious debate in Michigan.

It's a disheartening move to parents like Peter Tchoryk of Dexter, whose 8-year-old son Jacq Kai is transgender.

"We called it a lifeline," Tchoryk said of the federal guidance, issued in May by the Obama administration. "There really are no federal civil rights for transgender people. That's all we have to recognize that they are real people and they should be afforded the equality that every child gets."

he Associated Press reported tonight that Trump had officially revoked the guidelines, citing legal confusion over them.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said President Donald Trump is "a firm believer in states' rights and that certain issues like this are not best dealt with at the federal level," according to USA TODAY.

U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, the west Michigan native who was recently confirmed to the job, reiterated that in a statement tonight, noting that a federal court in August issued a nationwide injunction on the guidelines. She said the department's civil rights division remains committed to investigating "all claims of discrimination, bullying and harassment against those who are most vulnerable in our schools."

"I consider protecting all students, including LGBTQ students, not only a key priority for the Department, but for every school in America," DeVos said in the statement. "We owe all students a commitment to ensure they have access to a learning environment that is free of discrimination and harassment."

In Michigan, the issue of protections for transgender students ignited fierce debate last year when the State Board of Education considered — and eventually approved — a set of guidelines designed to protect students who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or questioning their sexual identity.

But opponents were particularly steamed at the guidelines for transgender students, saying allowing them to use the bathrooms that fit their gender identity would violate the privacy of other students. Some called it social engineering.

The state guidelines, first proposed in March, were closely aligned with the federal guidance.

And, said Bill DiSessa, spokesman for the Michigan Department of Education, the state guidance "still stands."

In a "Dear Colleague" letter sent in May, the nation's school leaders were told by the U.S. Department of Education and the U.S. Department of Justice that schools receiving federal money may not discriminate based on a student's sex, including a student's transgender status.

The guidance didn't come with a mandate, but there was an implied threat: federal funds could be withheld from schools that don't comply.

The guidelines sparked a legal challenge. Among them: Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette, who last summer joined a lawsuit filed by a group of states seeking to overturn the federal guidelines.

Sen. Tom Casperson, R-Escanaba, who introduced a bill in May that would have prohibited transgender men and woman from using bathrooms, showers or locker rooms based on their gender identity, expects the debate to continue in Michigan. His bill saw no action last year and Casperson doesn't expect that to change.

But he said changes to the makeup of the State Board of Education should prompt changes. When the state guidelines were approved on a 6-2 vote, the vote fell along party lines and Democrats held a large majority on the board.

That changed in November, when the board president — a Democrat and strong supporter of the protections for LGBTQ students — was unseated during his re-election bid. Another Democrat opted not to run for re-election. Two Republicans, both opposed to the LGBTQ guidelines, joined the board, which is now evenly split among Democrats and Republicans.

"I would hope that both sides would take a look at it and meet in the middle. That wasn't happening with the makeup of the board," Casperson said.

"We need to find a solution to help these kids. But we've got to consider everybody when we do it," Casperson said.

Richard Zeile, R-Dearborn, the copresident of the State Board, agrees with Casperson that the Trump move should prompt another look at the guidelines adopted in Michigan. He was one of the two "no" votes in September.

"Personally, I think we should revisit the issue. The point of policy is to encourage the behaviors you want to see and the policy we adopted was very poor at that," Zeile said. "It set forth an ideal but not really good guidance to teachers and administrators as to how to handle the situations that arise."

But with the board split 4-4, Zeile said, "we would need support from across the aisle to replace the current policy.

His copresident, Casandra Ulbrich, D-Rochester Hills, said revoking the federal guidelines "could certainly prompt a conversation."

But, Ulbrich said, "I don't think there would be a majority of the board members who would be interested in moving backwards after we've already created these guidelines."

And she reiterated something state education officials repeatedly made clear during the months-long debate in Michigan.

"These are completely voluntary guidelines," Ulbrich said. "They are in existence because schools were asking for guidance. No school, no district is required to implement it."

Tchoryk and his wife, Sarah, are among scores of parents who last week signed on to a letter to Trump, via the Human Rights Council, urging him to keep the federal guidance in place.

"It's all we have to protect these kids," Peter Tchoryk said.

He said Dexter Public Schools has been supportive of his son. But that doesn't happen universally. And he worries about the potential impact, citing a 2014 study that found 50% of transgender people have tried to commit suicide at least once.

A revocation of the guidance, "really means that any school district could decide not to support transgender students in providing equal access to facilities," Peter Tchoryk said. "This is essentially creating second-class citizens."

