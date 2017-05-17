Trump supporter stands firm, other voters tiring of news from Washington

US President-elect Donald Trump calls on a reporter during a press conference January 11, 2017 at Trump Tower in New York. (Photo: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)

MUSKEGON COUNTY, MICH. - There are stories out of Washington about President Trump every day.

Trump won Michigan during the November election, and he has a large number of people still supporting him no matter the news. One of those supporters is Jim Riley from Norton Shores.

"I still stand behind his mission and the president," Riley said. The recent accusations against Trump, including that of former FBI Director James Comey's memos saying Trump wanted to end the investigation into Michael Flynn, haven't changed Riley's opinion.

"Disappointed more in the media than anything that I have seen President Trump do," Riley said.

Riley is concerned the attention the media is giving Trump is creating distractions from important national and international issues and leading the public down dead-end roads.

"Every day there is a new allegation and yet a week later that allegation that gets everyone so excited seems to disappear into thin air," Riley said.

In Muskegon Heights, store clerk and MSU student Ashley Kim says she's now numb to headlines about Trump.

"It is so overwhelming," said Kim, especially anything about Trump on social media.

"I see them so much I don't bother to click on them I just keep scrolling," Kim said.

And she's not talking politics any longer with friends.

"It brings problems, so everybody is just facing away from the topic," Kim said.

Muskegon area pastor W. Ben Harris was resting Wednesday afternoon at Pere Marquette Beach.

"Well I am kind of disappointed," said Harris about Trump and politics, adding that he doesn't let it get him down because his faith is not in Washington nor the President.

"Man will disappoint," Harris said.

