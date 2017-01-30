Trump team compares immigration ban to 2011 Obama policy

President Donald Trump speaks to staff at the Department of Homeland Security in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 25, 2017. (Photo: Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Image)

The Trump administration is defending its immigration order affecting seven majority-Muslim countries by comparing it to a 2011 policy on Iraqi refugees.

In 2011, President Barack Obama imposed more stringent checks on Iraqi refugees after two Iraqis were charged with terrorism offenses in Kentucky.

In an interview Monday on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” Trump aide Kellyanne Conway wrongly claimed that the 2011 policy “was never covered in the press.” She also falsely described it as Obama’s own “ban” on refugees.

The 2011 policy was reported by several media outlets, including the Associated Press. Unlike Trump’s order that imposed a 90-day ban on those from seven Muslim-majority countries, the Obama policy applied only to Iraqi refugees and never specifically prohibited entry.

