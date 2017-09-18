US immigrants sue over Trump's end of deportation protection

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Six immigrants brought to the United States as children who became teachers, graduate students and a lawyer are suing the Trump administration over its decision to end a program shielding them from deportation.
The lawsuit filed Monday in San Francisco says the move violated the constitutional rights of immigrants who lack legal status and provided information about themselves to the U.S. government to participate in the program.
►Related: West Michigan reacts to end of DACA, many support DREAMers
Their lawyers say it is the first time these immigrants have brought a lawsuit since President Donald Trump ended the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.
Department of Justice spokesman Devin O'Malley blamed the Obama administration for starting the program and says the agency will defend Trump's decision.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.
© 2017 Associated Press
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs