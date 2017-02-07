US Rep. Justin Amash to host town hall Thursday

(L - R) Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) and Rep. Justin Amash (R-MI). (Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - U.S. Rep. Justin Amash, R-Cascade Township, has announced a town hall meeting this week for constituents.

The congressman will host the meeting from 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, at Grand Rapids' City High Middle School, located at 1720 Plainfield Ave. NE.

The event is free and open to the public.

Amash's town hall last month drew more than 200 people, with some turned away because the venue was at capacity. Similar events across the country have attracted hundreds of people wanting to question their elected leaders, and many did not have the opportunity because of crowd size.

U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland, plans to host two telephone town halls tonight, Tuesday, Feb. 7.

