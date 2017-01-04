US Senate to consider Trump pick Betsy DeVos as education secretary

President-elect Donald Trump and Betsy DeVos pose for a photo after their meeting at Trump International Golf Club, November 19, 2016 in Bedminster Township, New Jersey. (Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

WASHINGON - Add another confirmation hearing to the growing list of Senate hearings next Wednesday.

The Senate Intelligence committee will hold its hearing on President-elect Donald Trump's pick for CIA Director, Rep. Mike Pompeo. The Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions will holds its hearing on Betsy DeVos, Trump's choice for education secretary, the same day.

Separately, Senate panels plan confirmation hearings that same day for Sen. Jeff Sessions, the choice for attorney general, and Rex Tillerson, the pick for secretary of State.

Even though Trump won't be sworn in until Jan. 20, Senate Republicans are intent on moving swiftly to get his Cabinet and other agency leaders in place.

