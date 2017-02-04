Why US Sen. Debbie Stabenow won't support DeVos as education secretary

Sen. Debbie Stabenow, left, and Betsy DeVos (Photo: Associated Press)

MARSHALL, MICH. - Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow won't be voting for West Michigan billionaire Betsy DeVos as the nation's Secretary of Education.

She said DeVos' views, specifically regarding students with disabilities, do not line up with what she or her constituents want.

"I've received more letters, emails, phone calls against the nomination of Betsy DeVos as secretary of education than any other nominee," Stabenow said.

DeVos cleared the Senate's Committee on Health, Education Labor and Pensions this week and is headed for a final vote Tuesday by the senate.

"We have something right now that has not happened before in the Senate, which could be an actual tie vote, 50 senators yes, 50 senators no, on a bipartisan basis which would mean that the vice president would have to come in and cast the tie vote," Stabenow said.

But Stabenow does not believe in DeVos' plans for the education system. DeVos, a supporter of school choice, faced swift democratic opposition given her support of charter schools and being a billionaire Republican donor.

"In conversations with her, we just have a very different view of what's best for our children and a very different view of what's happening in public education in Michigan," Stabenow said.

The senator also admitted that the current political climate has been a challenge.

"We all have to take a deep breath and listen to each other and respect each other and that's difficult right now," Stabenow said. "Frankly, we've never had a president that tweets out attacks on a daily basis with folks, so I'm hopeful he'll take a deep breath as well and we can back up and understand as Americans that we have a lot at stake."

Stabenow also discussed her effort which brought in money to fix and replace the pipes in Flint so children would have access to clean drinking water.

