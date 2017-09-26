Vice President Pence to visit Michigan this week

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 25: Indiana Gov. Mike Pence speaks during the Republican Jewish Coalition spring leadership meeting at The Venetian Las Vegas on April 25, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Photo: Ethan Miller, Custom)

WASHINGTON - Vice President Mike Pence will visit metro Detroit on Wednesday and Thursday to take part in a pair of events and discuss proposals for tax reform.

Pence, who was Indiana's governor before becoming President Donald Trump's vice president, is coming to Michigan on the same day that Trump is set to outline tax reform proposals in Indianapolis. Trump is set to deliver remarks on the tax plan on Wednesday at 3 p.m.

The White House said today that Pence will visit the state beginning Wednesday evening with a Michigan Republican Party dinner in Bloomfield Hills.

On Thursday morning, Pence and Gov. Rick Snyder are expected to meet with Michigan families to discuss tax reform proposals. The vice president will then make remarks at American Axle Manufacturing in Auburn Hills before leaving Michigan.

The Trump administration has been planning for months to roll out plans for tax reform that are expected to include changes to income tax brackets and a cut in corporate taxes as well as other proposals. Republicans in Congress are expected to shift their attention to the tax cut proposals with plans to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act appearing to be shelved for the moment.

This summer, Pence made a trip to Grandville to attend the Fourth of July Parade while vacationing with his family in nearby northern Indiana.

