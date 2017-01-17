Live: Betsy DeVos hearing for education secretary

President-elect Donald Trump and Betsy DeVos pose for a photo after their meeting at Trump International Golf Club, November 19, 2016 in Bedminster Township, New Jersey. (Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON -- President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for secretary of Education, Besty DeVos, will take her turn in the hot seat at her confirmation hearing before a Senate panel on Tuesday.

DeVos is a vocal advocate of publicly funded vouchers that are spent at private schools as well as charter schools, strategies that have produced mixed results and lead, opponents say, to less funding for regular public schools.

