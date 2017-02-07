Watch live: Betsy DeVos' final confirmation vote today

Betsy DeVos arrives for her Secretary of Education confirmation hearing in the Trump administration on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on January 17, 2016. (Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

Betsy DeVos' final confirmation vote

What: Betsy DeVos, a West Michigan native, was tapped by president-elect Donald Trump to be Secretary of Education in his cabinet. A final vote to confirm her is expected to come Tuesday, with the outcome resting on a razor-thin margin. Democrats are holding the floor for 24 hours straight in the lead-up to the vote.

When: Tuesday, possibly around noon.

Where: Washington, D.C.

On TV: C-SPAN

Watch: The final vote can be viewed on this page. Can't see the video player? Follow this link.

Livestream: Watch here on the U.S. Senate committee's website. Watch here on YouTube.

What to expect: DeVos, a Republican, has faced stiff opposition leading up to the final vote. Critics have questioned her qualifications for the job, her ardent support for school choice and her history of donations to Republicans, including money she and her family have given some members of the committee that will hear testimony. Two Republican senators — Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska — have said they will vote against her, meaning the Senate is split 50-50 on her nomination if the rest of those voting do so along party lines as expected. If that happens, Vice President Mike Pence, who entered office two weeks ago with President Donald Trump, would cast the deciding vote in his role as titular president of the Senate. It would mark the first time in history a vice president has had to break a tie over a presidential nominee’s confirmation.

Detroit Free Press