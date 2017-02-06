WZZM
Watch live: Senate debates Betsy DeVos nomination for education secretary

USA TODAY , WZZM 1:28 PM. EST February 06, 2017

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Senate is expected vote this week on Betsy DeVos for secretary of the U.S. Department of Education.

Early Friday, the Senate voted 52-48 to invoke cloture, limiting debate on her nomination to 30 hours.

At least two Republican senators have said they will not vote for the controversial nominee.

USA Today is providing live coverage of the Senate debate.

You can watch it live in the player above. Click here if you cannot see it.

