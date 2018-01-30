'We need to work together:' Sen. Stabenow previews the State of the Union

Sen. Debbie Stabenow previewed President Trump's first State of the Union in an interview with WZZM 13.

"Tonight, I'm hopeful that the president will talk about how we need to work together. People in Michigan can expect us to work together and get things done," said Stabenow.

She said that she sent the president a letter a few days ago about developing Michigan's infrastructure. The senator hopes that Trump will focus on that in his speech.

Stabenow's guest for the event is Medal of Honor winner James McCloughan from South Haven.

"As a veteran, I'd hope [Trump] would touch on some issues to help out the veterans that are struggling in our society that fought in wars and come back not the same person because of the things they had to face," said McCloughan.

Stabenow also talked about current issues facing Congress, including DACA legislation and the Larry Nassar case.

"We need to make sure that the young people that are involved in DACA are given the opportunity to be here as they were promised," said Stabenow.

The Michigan senator is also a co-sponsor of the bill that would require amateur athletic governing bodies to promptly report incidents of abuse.

"We need to make sure that there is accountability for our young people--whether they're in the Olympics, whether they're in college or high school sports," said Stabenow.

The State of the Union is tonight, Jan. 30 at 9 p.m.

