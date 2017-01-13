West Michigan residents prepare to go to D.C. for inauguration day

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Plow driver facing charges has long record
-
Winter Weekend Getaway: And the winner is ...
-
Fire truck slides off the road in Zeeland
-
Brothers Brison, Preston Ricker Battle Cancer
-
Bond increased for hit and run suspect
-
Super Saver: Bringing the gym home to you.
-
Inmate tries to escape, gets stuck in ceiling
-
Former VW owner warns of slow buy back payment process
More Stories
-
DNR officer rescues man passed out from carbon…Jan 14, 2017, 6:18 a.m.
-
Locals go to D.C. for inauguration and protestJan 13, 2017, 11:47 p.m.
-
Michigan buses sell out on routes to women's march,…Jan 14, 2017, 7:08 a.m.