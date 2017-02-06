Where does Trump's travel order go from here?

President Donald Trump signs three executive actions in the Oval Office on January 28, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Pete Marovich - Pool/Getty Images)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - People who have been blocked from entering the U.S. under President Donald Trump's travel order are now coming into the country.

This comes after a federal judge suspended the new federal immigration policy. Now, there's a court fight between the Trump administration and groups outside the government over the president's controversial order.

Devin Schindler, a professor and auxiliary dean at the Western Michigan University Cooley Law School, joined WZZM 13 to discuss where the order goes from here. Watch the video above.

(© 2017 WZZM)