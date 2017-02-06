WZZM
Where does Trump's travel order go from here?

Legal fight over Trump travel order

Matt Campbell , WZZM 6:01 PM. EST February 06, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - People who have been blocked from entering the U.S. under President Donald Trump's travel order are now coming into the country.

This comes after a federal judge suspended the new federal immigration policy. Now, there's a court fight between the Trump administration and groups outside the government over the president's controversial order.

Devin Schindler, a professor and auxiliary dean at the Western Michigan University Cooley Law School, joined WZZM 13 to discuss where the order goes from here. Watch the video above.

