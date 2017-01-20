Which lawmakers are staying away from the inauguration?

Preparations are made for the inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. In today’s inauguration ceremony Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the United States. (Alex Wong/Getty Images) (Photo: Alex Wong, 2017 Getty Images)

More than 65 Democratic lawmakers said they would stay away from the inaugural of President Donald Trump on Friday. Most of the lawmakers said they supported statements last Friday by Rep. John Lewis (D-5th Ga.) during a Meet The Press interview.

In the interview, Lewis said he felt that Trump's presidency was illegitimate because of perceived meddling by Russian hackers. Trump lashed out at Lewis via Twitter, igniting a political firestorm over the weekend across social media.

Here's a list of the lawmakers who have announced they would not be attending the inauguration.

John Lewis (D-5th Georgia)

"I don't plan to attend the inauguration. It will be the first one that I miss since I've been in Congress. You cannot be at home with something that you feel that is wrong, is not right," Lewis said on 'Meet The Press."

Lucille Roybal-Allard (D-40th California)

"I thought long and hard about attending the inauguration because I value our democracy and respect the office of the presidency, regardless of party. However, the disparaging remarks the President-elect has made about many groups, including women, Mexicans, and Muslims, are deeply contrary to my values. As a result, I will not be attending the inauguration. For the sake of our nation, and a world which looks to America for moral leadership, I hope the President-elect will change the tone of his rhetoric, and govern responsibly, respectfully, and compassionately, in accordance with our American values," Roybal-Allard said in a statement.

Mark Takano (D-41st California)

"All talk, no action."



I stand with @repjohnlewis and I will not be attending the inauguration. pic.twitter.com/z8Q0wA9OPK — Mark Takano (@RepMarkTakano) January 14, 2017

Yvette Clarke (D-11th New York)

I will NOT attend the inauguration of @realDonaldTrump. When you insult @repjohnlewis, you insult America. — Yvette D. Clarke (@RepYvetteClarke) January 14, 2017

Ted Lieu (D-33rd California)

“I respect Members of Congress who choose to attend the Inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump or choose not to, just as I respect Members of Congress who attended or did not attend the two Inaugurations of President Barack Obama. I view this as a personal decision because no votes are being taken and no policies will be enacted at this ceremony. While I do not dispute that Trump won the Electoral College, I cannot normalize his behavior or the disparaging and un-American statements he has made.”

“Trump--who lost the popular vote--has made a series of racist, sexist and bigoted statements. In addition, he has attacked Gold Star parents, veterans such as John McCain and now civil rights icon John Lewis.”

“I can only hope that Trump will govern differently than he has campaigned. For me, the personal decision not to attend Inauguration is quite simple: Do I stand with Donald Trump, or do I stand with John Lewis? I am standing with John Lewis."

Jerrold Nadler (D-17th New York)

The rhetoric + actions of @realDonaldTrump have been so far beyond the pale, I cannot in good conscience participate in this inauguration. — (((Rep. Nadler))) (@RepJerryNadler) January 16, 2017

Raul Grijalva (D-7th Arizona)

I will not be attending the inauguration of Donald Trump as our next president. My absence is not motivated by disrespect for the office, or motivated by disrespect for the government that we have in this great democracy. But as an individual act – yes, of defiance – at the disrespect shown to millions and millions of Americans by this incoming administration, and by the actions we are taking here in this Congress. The majority of voters rejected Trump. They deserve respect. The 20 million plus Americans threatened by the repeal of the Affordable Care Act without a replacement deserve respect. The millions who did not vote because they blame both parties deserve respect. I will be at home in Arizona, meeting with seniors, the immigrant community, folks that care about the environment and climate change, healthcare providers. [I will be] marching in Tucson with folks who will demand respect. I will be talking about the need to defend and protect the future for all Americans. Rather than participate in the inauguration, I will be participating in my district and reaffirming, and renewing, this democracy, and the people that are part of it. Posted by Raul M. Grijalva on Friday, January 13, 2017

John Conyers (D-13th Michigan)

Very concerned that Trump would spend time attacking John Lewis instead of preparing to start his Presidency. (2/3) — John Conyers, Jr. (@RepJohnConyers) January 14, 2017

Mark DeSaulnier (D-11th California)

It is with a heavy heart and deep personal conviction that I have decided not to attend the #TrumpInauguration on January 20, 2017. — Mark DeSaulnier (@RepDeSaulnier) January 14, 2017

Nydia Velazquez (D-7th New York)

.@repjohnlewis is a national hero and I stand with him! I also am not attending inauguration given the tone of @realDonaldTrump's campaign — Rep. Nydia Velazquez (@NydiaVelazquez) January 14, 2017

Kurt Schrader (D-5th Oregon)

“I’m just not a big Trump fan,” Schrader told Oregon Public Broadcasting on Friday. “I’ve met the guy and never been impressed with him. He’s the president of the United States now, so I’ll do my best to work with him when I think he’s doing the right thing for the country. But he hasn’t proved himself to me at all yet, so I respectfully decline to freeze my ass out there in the cold for this particular ceremony.”

William Lacy Clay (D-1st Missouri)

According to his spokesman, Clay would not be attending the inauguration but would be back in his district speaking to school children.

Barbara Lee (D-13th California)

Inauguration should be a celebration. But we have nothing to celebrate on Jan 20. Instead of attending, I will be organizing. pic.twitter.com/P4whhl91ll — Rep. Barbara Lee (@RepBarbaraLee) January 12, 2017

Jose Serrano (D-15th New York)

I will not attend the #inauguration2017 next week- cannot celebrate the inauguration of a man who has no regard for my constituents. #Bronx pic.twitter.com/Uz3NTgXl35 — Jose E. Serrano (@RepJoseSerrano) January 12, 2017

Judy Chu (D-27th California)

After much thought, I have decided to #StandWithJohnLewis and not attend the inauguration. — Judy Chu (@RepJudyChu) January 15, 2017

Luis Gutierrez (D-4th Illinois)

"Mr. Speaker, let me tell you where I will not be on inauguration day. I will not be here or outside at the inauguration ceremony."

Jared Huffman (D-2nd California)

I have decided that instead of attending the inaugural ceremonies in Washington this month, I’ll spend time in... Posted by Congressman Jared Huffman on Tuesday, January 10, 2017

Katherine Clark (D-5th Massachusetts)

My statement on the upcoming inauguration: pic.twitter.com/dQXE0ztvTf — Katherine Clark (@RepKClark) January 5, 2017

Earl Blumenauer (D-3rd Oregon)

It's hard to think of a better use of my time on Jan 20 than to be in my District hearing from Oregonians. pic.twitter.com/bwEFBdpS4x — Earl Blumenauer (@repblumenauer) January 7, 2017

Adriano Espaillat (D-13th New York)

Many have given their lives and dedicated their lives to working to fulfill Dr. King’s dream and make it a reality, and... Posted by Congressman Adriano Espaillat on Saturday, January 14, 2017

Pramila Jayapal (D-7th Washington)

“When I announced last week that I would not be attending the inauguration, I did not undertake the decision lightly. I had hoped in the days following the election that we would see a President-elect who broke from his campaign rhetoric and worked to unite the American people.

“Instead, we have seen this President-elect continue to use language and take actions that demean our history and our heroes, and undermine our democracy. His Cabinet appointments underscore the grave threat to our country that his presidency represents. Appointments of people such as Steve Bannon, Jeff Sessions and Andrew Pudzer threaten the very fabric of our country and the institutions that these men and women will lead. The continued promises to create a Muslim registry, to repeal DACA, deport millions of undocumented immigrants, and punish women for abortions, fly in the face of our 7th District values.

“If I had any doubts about my decision, however, my resolve has only strengthened in the past few days as I watched Donald Trump’s response to one of our country’s great civil rights icons and a personal hero of mine, Congressman John Lewis. With Donald Trump’s tweet, he himself has inflamed the situation and now two dozen of my colleagues will also not be attending the inauguration. It has become a boycott.

“On inauguration day, I look forward to being with my constituents right here in the district, and then flying to Washington D.C. to get to work on the business that is ahead.”

Mark Pocan (D-2nd Wisconsin)

After reading classified Russian hacking doc & @realDonaldTrump offensive tweets to @repjohnlewis I will not be attending the Inauguration. pic.twitter.com/wrEeGfqjrZ — Rep. Mark Pocan (@repmarkpocan) January 15, 2017

Marcia Fudge (D-11th Ohio)

As I told @JoyAnnReid, I will not be attending #Inauguration. I will be at home in Cleveland. #IStandWithJohnLewis — Rep. Marcia L. Fudge (@RepMarciaFudge) January 15, 2017

Maxine Waters (D-43rd California)

I never ever contemplated attending the inauguration or any activities associated w/ @realDonaldTrump. I wouldn't waste my time. — Maxine Waters (@MaxineWaters) January 15, 2017

Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-12th New Jersey)

I do not intend to attend the inauguration of PE @realDonaldTrump. Instead, join me for an Interfaith Prayer Vigil. pic.twitter.com/c5aJYEQOUW — Bonnie WatsonColeman (@RepBonnie) January 15, 2017

Zoe Lofgren (D-19th California)

I acknowledge the fact that is the incoming president, but I'm not in the mood to celebrate that fact," Lofgren told the Los Angeles Times.

Frederica Wilson (D-24th Florida)

Wilson had always planned on not attending the inauguration. She is going to be attending the wedding of her goddaughter instead.

“My constituents have been calling and emailing me, asking me not to go to the inauguration,” Wilson told reporters in Miami on Monday. “They’re disturbed.”

Adam Smith (D-9th Washington)

Smith told 11Alive's Seattle sister station KING-TV he would be spending the day working out of his Washington state office and meeting with his constituents.

Keith Ellison (D-5th Minnesota)

I will not celebrate a man who preaches a politics of division and hate. I won't be attending Donald Trump's inauguration. — Rep. Keith Ellison (@keithellison) January 16, 2017

Peter DeFazio (D-4th Oregon)

DeFazio, the dean of the Oregon delegation, told Oregon Public Broadcasting he would not be at the inaugural, but in a statement said that it is typical for him because he usually avoids "pomp and circumstance events in Washington."

Raul Ruiz (D-36th California)

Ruiz told our sister newspaper property, the Desert Sun on Monday that while he respects the office, Trump has not shown such respect.

“A real president doesn't attack the press because they ask tough questions,” Ruiz said. “A real president doesn't insult and bully celebrities or everyday Americans because they disagree with him. A real president doesn't use the office to make millions more for his own wealth or his family's wealth.”

Alcee Hastings (D-20th Florida)

“I have decided to boycott the Inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump and remain in my Congressional district in Florida. This decision is not a protest of the results of the Electoral College, but rather, an objection to the demagoguery that continues to define the incoming administration.

“President-elect Trump has done little to prove that he is ready to lead this country. Instead, he continues to champion divisiveness. The office of the President is not endowed with unquestioned loyalty, and it is the obligation of each and every American to speak out against injustices however big or small. I cannot play a part in normalizing the countless offensive comments that he has made throughout the past year."

Dwight Evans (D-2nd Pennsylvania)

I #StandWithJohnLewis. I will not be attending the inauguration. Russian hacking must be investigated and I do not support the repeal of ACA — Dwight Evans (@RepDwightEvans) January 16, 2017

Anthony Brown (D-4th Maryland)

I will not attend the Presidential Inauguration. “All talk, talk, talk – no action or results.” Really Mr. Trump? The... Posted by Anthony G. Brown on Monday, January 16, 2017

Don Beyer (D-8th Virginia)

I just told hundreds of my constituents that I will not be attending the Inauguration Ceremony this coming Friday. Here is what I said: pic.twitter.com/YLJz5OWjXe — Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) January 16, 2017

Steve Cohen (D-9th Tennessee)

Announced @ Mason Temple, #MLK final speech, that I won't attend #inauguration out of respect for @repjohnlewis & for unpresidential remarks — Steve Cohen (@RepCohen) January 16, 2017

John Yarmuth (D-3rd Kentucky)

In an interview with WHAS radio, U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth says he will not attend Friday’s presidential inauguration https://t.co/TgIyRB1jJW — Courier-Journal.com (@courierjournal) January 17, 2017

Karen Bass (D-37th California)

After receiving an overwhelming response on the twitter poll, I've decided not to attend the inauguration of President-elect Trump. pic.twitter.com/ig4kFn0GGH — Congressmember Bass (@RepKarenBass) January 17, 2017

Jerry McNerney (D-9th California)

“I will not be attending the inauguration of President-Elect Donald Trump on January 20th. Instead, I will be in my district serving my constituents, as I was elected to do.

“The election of Mr. Trump lacks legitimacy due to Russian hacking, which Mr. Trump encouraged, the FBI’s biased involvement, and other irregularities, and I cannot sanction the inauguration by attending the ceremony. However, because I support the peaceful transition of power and respect the office of the presidency, I will work with the new administration when possible to deliver for my district and move our country forward.”

Juan Vargas (D-51st California)

I will not be attending the Inauguration. Instead, I will be praying for our country and for our community with the people of my district. — Rep. Juan Vargas (@RepJuanVargas) January 17, 2017

Brendan Boyle (D-13th Pennsylvania)

Chellie Pingree (D-1st Maine)

Trump’s actions threaten country's foundation. I won’t dignify or normalize those threats by attending inauguration https://t.co/4P35Mi8rf4 — Chellie Pingree (@chelliepingree) January 17, 2017

Ruben Gallego (D-7th Arizona)

We must stand against Trump's bigotries- birther conspiracies, attacks on Gold⭐️ parents & civil rights heroes. I won't attend inauguration. — Ruben Gallego (@RepRubenGallego) January 17, 2017

Tony Cardenas (D-29th California)

My humble and loving parents taught me to live by this saying, "Dime con quién andas y te diré quién eres." It means... Posted by U.S. Rep. Tony Cárdenas on Tuesday, January 17, 2017

Al Green (D-9th Texas)

“Today, we celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.; on Friday, President-elect Trump will be sworn-in. For some time, I have been hearing from many constituents with varying points of view on the question of whether I will attend the inauguration. My response is Dr. King was right when he indicated: On some issues ‘cowardice asks the question, is it safe? Expediency asks the question, is it politic? Vanity asks the question, is it popular? But, conscience asks the question, is it right? And there comes a time when we must take a position that is neither safe, nor politic, nor popular, but one must take it because it is right.’

“I will not attend the inauguration because conscience says it is the right thing to do.”

Carol Shea-Porter (D-1st New Hampshire)

Instead of going to the Inauguration, I'll go to religious services to pray for all of our leaders and people, then will serve my district. — Carol Shea-Porter (@TeamSheaPorter) January 17, 2017

Darren Soto (D-9th Florida)

"I have a long history of working across the aisle and will continue to do so in Congress. However, I am deeply disappointed with President-Elect Donald Trump's attacks against civil rights hero Congressman John Lewis and will not be attending the Inauguration as a result."

Bennie Thompson (D-2nd Mississippi)

Rep. Bennie Thompson joins at least two dozen members of Congress won't attend Trump's inauguration https://t.co/lbwtEDmdR6 — The Clarion-Ledger (@clarionledger) January 17, 2017

Alma Adams (D-12th North Carolina)

Today I released the following statement about the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/gJsFkO55Me — Alma S. Adams (@RepAdams) January 17, 2017

G.K. Butterfield (D-1st North Carolina)

After prayerful consideration, I have made the decision to decline the invitation to attend the inaugural ceremony for... Posted by Congressman G. K. Butterfield on Tuesday, January 17, 2017

Lloyd Doggett (D-35th Texas)

I will not be attending the inauguration this Friday. We are sending a message to Mr. Trump. Respect, like... Posted by Rep. Lloyd Doggett on Tuesday, January 17, 2017

Mike Doyle (D-14th Pennsylvania)

I’m going to #StandWithJohnLewis. I won’t attend the Inauguration on Friday. — Mike Doyle (@USRepMikeDoyle) January 17, 2017

Joaquin Castro (D-20th Texas)

“Every American should respect the office of the presidency and the fact that Donald Trump will be the 45th President of the United States. But winning an election does not mean a man can show contempt for millions of Americans and then expect those very people to celebrate him.



“I come from a family and a place, Texas, where respect is a fundamental value – respect for people regardless of what they look like, where they were born, or whether they share your view of the world. Donald Trump has shown an utter lack of respect for so many Americans. His attack on civil rights hero John Lewis is the latest example.



“I will not attend this year’s inauguration ceremony. However, I will be in Washington to greet constituents who are traveling to our nation's capital for the proceedings. I respect their choice to attend.”

Donald Payne Jr. (D-10th New Jersey)

I will not celebrate @realDonaldTrump's swearing-in to an office that he has proven unfit to hold. pic.twitter.com/mD1iA9KpMJ — Donald Payne Jr. (@RepDonaldPayne) January 17, 2017

Louise Slaughter (D-25th New York)

“I take the privilege of serving as a member of Congress seriously, so this was not an easy decision. Congressman John Lewis and I came to Congress at the same time, and he has become like a brother to me. He came to Rochester late last year and visited the convent where nuns from Rochester saved his life on the Edmund Pettus Bridge. For all that he’s stood for all these years, I’m happy to stand with him. As tough as this decision is, I was sent to Washington to get things done, which is why I will be working with the president-elect in the years ahead to move my district and our nation forward."

Jamie Raskin (D-8th Maryland)

“For the last couple of weeks, I have assumed that I would attend the inauguration of Donald Trump, obviously not to show any support for his politics but as a gesture of constitutionalism, simply to witness the peaceful transfer of power from President Obama to the new administration. But, as the hour approaches, I realize that I cannot bring myself to go. I wish that these were normal times and that I could sit and applaud the normal workings of government as I did when Maryland Governor Larry Hogan was inaugurated in 2015 in Annapolis.

“But these are not normal times and I cannot pretend as if they are. The moral and political legitimacy of this presidency are in the gravest doubt. I cannot get over Trump’s refusal to deal seriously with the constitutional problems caused by his business entanglements with foreign governments and corporations. I cannot get past his stubborn denial of the enormity of Russia’s efforts to sabotage and undermine our presidential election (regardless of the victor). I cannot stomach his relentless trafficking in bigotry, misogyny and fear. And I am outraged and confounded by his continuing provocations against civil rights heroes, such as my colleague the great Congressman John Lewis, union leaders and other individual citizens. Given these dynamics and given that one can never have any confidence in what Trump might say or tweet, I cannot risk my presence at his inauguration being interpreted as any kind of endorsement of the normality of our situation. I will not attend the inauguration. I do not rejoice in this decision or take pride in it, any more than I would rejoice or take pride in going; the inauguration ceremony is just a fact of life now, and we must all deal with it as best we can. I am afraid that these kinds of searing moral and political conflicts are our destiny for a while.”

Peter Visclosky (D-1st Indiana)

Visclosky has not attended inauguration ceremonies since 2001, and this year is no different, according to a report from Wednesday's Chicago Tribune.

"I historically have not attended inauguration ceremonies, and will not be attending the ceremony this Friday," Visclosky said, in a statement Tuesday.

Daniel Lipinski (D-3rd Illinois)

In a statement, Lipinski says he would prefer to work in his district and spend time with his wife rather than watch the ceremony in D.C.

Gerry Connolly (D-11th Virginia)

After long reflection I have decided that I cannot attend the inauguration of Donald J Trump on Friday. His behavior and... Posted by Congressman Gerry Connolly on Wednesday, January 18, 2017

Jan Schakowsky (D-9th Illinois)

I have decided to join the growing group of my colleagues who will not attend the Inauguration in protest of a President... Posted by Jan Schakowsky on Wednesday, January 18, 2017

Bobby Rush (D-1st Illinois)

According to the Chicago Tribune, Rush will not attend the inauguration due to his wife's hospitalization.

Mike Quigley (D-5th Illinois)

In a statement, a Quigley spokesperson told the Chicago Tribune he "fully supports the peaceful transfer of power, but has chosen to spend the ... week with those who have elected him."

Grace Napolitano (D-32nd California)

The Los Angeles Times says Napolitano will not attend the inauguration.

Grace Meng (D-6th New York)

“With just days before his inauguration, I had hoped that President-elect Trump would put an end to his inflammatory rhetoric. But obviously that pivot has not occurred.

I have heard from many constituents and I thought long and hard about this decision. I respect the office of the President and our nation’s peaceful transfer of power.

But the President-elect must get the message that his antagonistic and divisive comments are unacceptable. We cannot tolerate attacks on women, minorities or a civil rights icon.

We need a leader who will bring our country together, and live up to the dignity and honor of the Oval Office.

I look forward to welcoming constituents who travel to Washington, D.C. for this weekend’s festivities, and to engaging the new Administration in policy discussions once it has been finalized. I will work with Mr. Trump whenever possible, but this weekend I march.”

Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-At Large DC)

Norton is recovering from surgery, and as such will not attend the inauguration.

Michael Capuano (D-7th Massachusetts)

While I have great respect for the Office of the President and I accept the results of the election, I will not attend the Inaugural — Rep. Michael Capuano (@RepMikeCapuano) January 18, 2017

Donald McEachin (D-4th Virginia)

“I have never seen a campaign that was based so much on hatred. I have never seen a campaign where a foreign power intervened to get one candidate elected and where the candidate did not even acknowledge, let alone condemn this behavior. I'm not sure what there is to celebrate.

“The continued hatred and insults even long after the campaign is over, is unacceptable. He should have begun to bring people together the day after the election, and he has not started yet. I have a train ticket, but unfortunately, it has come to this.

“The comments about John Lewis were just the final example. He insults and denigrates a man who is a true hero, who has dedicated his life to civil rights, human rights and equal justice, who has shed blood for these values.

“I simply cannot participate in this celebration of pomp, pageantry and parade.

“The train ticket will go unused. Instead I will be in the district, as I have been all week, interacting with constituents and the community. On Friday morning, I will be with the Governor and the National Park Service to announce their grant to Third Street Bethel AME Church. As I have said repeatedly during the campaign, my focus is on my constituents."

Terri Sewell (D-7th Alabama)

Prayerfully, I have decided not to attend the inauguration. I simply cannot accept the blatant disrespect of @repjohnlewis. #IStandWithJohn — Rep. Terri A. Sewell (@RepTerriSewell) January 18, 2017

Alan Lowenthal (D-47th California)

“This has been a difficult decision for me as I have the utmost respect for the office of the President and the peaceful transfer of executive power embodied in the inauguration.

"However, President-elect Trump’s recent attacks on Rep. John Lewis were beyond the pale and served as a tipping point which made me re-evaluate my original intention to attend."

Albio Sires (D-8th New Jersey)

According to a spokesperson for Sires, the New Jersey congressman will not be attending the inauguration because he is under the weather.

Filemon Vela (D-34th Texas)



I had hoped that this Friday’s Inauguration would be a moment of healing and outreach, but yesterday, two days before... Posted by Congressman Filemon Vela on Thursday, January 19, 2017

