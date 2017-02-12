Windsor school board bans student trips to 'unsafe' U.S.

The Ambassador Bridge, which links Detroit to Windsor, Canada, is shown June 15, 2012 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo: Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

DETROIT - A public school board in Windsor has canceled all field trips to the U.S. -- including a visit to the Holocaust Memorial Center in Farmington Hills -- over fears of an "unsafe" political environment and worries that some students might be turned around at the border, according to reports in Canadian news media.

The Windsor Star reported that the Greater Essex County District School Board has already canceled a "handful" of student trips and will keep the travel ban in place through this month, when it will re-evaluate the policy. The district's Superintendent Clara Howitt told the Star that their schools have students who hail from various different countries, and "Paramount for us is student safety … we really don’t know what will happen to our students at the border."

One of the now-canceled trips was to the Holocaust Memorial Center in Farmington Hills.

The center on Sunday wouldn't comment specifically about the Windsor school board's decision. In a written statement, the center's Chief Executive Officer Rabbi Eli Mayerfeld said, "we believe that all students in grades eight through 12 should visit the museum to learn about the Holocaust and other genocides in order to prevent these atrocities from happening again. Through education, all people can take positive actions to combat hate and bigotry."

Howitt told the Star school officials contacted U.S. border authorities before making their decision and were advised that students who were citizens of the seven predominately Muslim countries that fell under President Donald Trump's travel ban would be prohibited from crossing. Those conversations took place before recent court decisions that suspended the travel ban.

A Windsor politician said they have nevertheless heard recent anecdotes of Canadian citizens being turned back at the U.S. border.

A representative for the Greater Essex County District School Board could not be reached by the Free Press for comment Sunday.

