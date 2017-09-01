Young US immigrants mobilize effort to avoid deportation

PHOENIX (AP) - President Donald Trump is facing increasing pressure from CEOs, Roman Catholic bishops, celebrities and a national mobilization effort as he weighs eliminating an Obama-era program for young immigrants.
Speculation has been growing that Trump may do away with the program as soon as Friday.
Immigrant groups have been staging daily protests in the scorching Phoenix heat, mobilizing people in California, and demonstrating outside House Speaker Paul Ryan's church and office in recent days.
Dozens of CEOs wrote a letter warning that the economy would take a hit without the program.
President Barack Obama in 2012 created the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program that has allowed nearly 800,000 immigrants brought to the country illegally as children to remain in the U.S. and legally work.
