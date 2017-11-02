New resolution supports expanding concealed carry out of state

(Photo: Detroit Free Press)

LANSING, MICH. - A West Michigan lawmaker wants to make it easier for people with a concealed pistol license to carry their firearm when traveling to other states.

Senator Tonya Schuitmaker introduced a resolution Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017 supporting reciprocity among states that allow the carrying of concealed firearms.

As it stands, not all states recognize the concealed carry laws of other states.

Schuitmaker says the patchwork of laws makes it difficult for Michigan residents to know in which states they can legally carry.

Her resolution calls on Congress to enact legislation allowing C-P-L holders to carry in other states with concealed carry laws.

For more on gun laws and statistics

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV