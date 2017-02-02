WZZM
Close

Travel protest held outside Rep. Bill Huizenga's office

Roger Lenneman, WZZM 9:33 PM. EST February 02, 2017

GRANDVILLE, MICH - Even though Zeeland Republican Congressman Bill Huizenga is in Washington D.C., dozens of people gathered at his Grandville office Thursday afternoon.

They were protesting the recent statements Huizenga made  made supporting President Trump's executive order on travel.

The congressman's staff met with small groups of the protestors inside trying to answering their questions on the immigration order. 

Anyone with questions for the congressman was asked to  fill out comment cards.

A spokesperson for Huizenga told us  Huizenga takes all comments from constituents when making decisions in Washington. 
 

 
Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

(© 2017 WZZM)

WZZM

Rep. Bill Huizenga addresses immigration ban

WZZM

Congressman Huizenga responds to parenting criticism

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories