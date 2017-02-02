(Photo: Lenneman, Roger)

GRANDVILLE, MICH - Even though Zeeland Republican Congressman Bill Huizenga is in Washington D.C., dozens of people gathered at his Grandville office Thursday afternoon.

They were protesting the recent statements Huizenga made made supporting President Trump's executive order on travel.

The congressman's staff met with small groups of the protestors inside trying to answering their questions on the immigration order.

Anyone with questions for the congressman was asked to fill out comment cards.

A spokesperson for Huizenga told us Huizenga takes all comments from constituents when making decisions in Washington.

