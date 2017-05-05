Push for pot legalization moves forward

Medical marijuana and pill bottle (Photo: Tommy Flynn, Custom)

LANSING - The state received official language for a law that would legalize pot in Michigan on Friday, May 5.

The Coalition to Regulate Marijuana like Alcohol submitted their initiative and expect to receive the state's approval within the next few weeks. Then the group can begin collecting the required 250,000 signatures from registered voters in order to get their initiative on the ballot.

Josh Hovey, a spokesperson for the coalition, says this is an effort to eliminate the tax dollars that go into policing marijuana. Instead, Hovey said the taxation of marijuana industry could result in hundreds of millions of dollars for the state.

Under the law the following things will remain illegal:

public consumption

selling to minors (anyone under 21)

driving under the influence

Adults would also be allowed to grow up to 12 plants in their own homes.

