Rep. Justin Amash hosts town hall meeting

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - All eyes were on U.S Representative Justin Amash Thursday evening, as more than 600 people showed up to the Republican's town hall meeting. This is Amash's second standing-room only town hall in less than a month.

Representative Amash has received praise and backlash over the last few months over his critical thoughts on our President and some of his recent actions. But on Thursday night, the crowd was critical of him, urging him to take action on some major issues.

Boos could be heard from outside City High-Middle Thursday night as hundreds in the audience voiced their opposition to a bill Congressman Amash is co-sponsoring, that would get rid of the Department of Education.

"How can you truly expect to establish bureaucracy if ones access to education is predicated on their families income?," one man from the crowd yelled to Amash.

From education to repealing the Affordable Care Act, the Representative took dozens of questions from a crowd on a mission.

"I was pretty disappointed in both answers," Lara Kitts, said.

"It was extremely upsetting and concerning that he said point blank that he would not keep the provision that's in ACA [Affordable Care Act] that's for preexisting conditions."

But not all were disappointed with what the Cascade native had to say.

"He's just honest and tells it like it is," Kristin Roth, said. "I think he's very honest, heart-worthy gentleman. You can always count on him to say what he believes, no matter what party, he's a real guy."

A guy, who believes the answer to solving the issues in Washington is partisanship.

"People are tending to believe what they want to believe and ignoring the rest," Amash, said. "I think its important that we focus on the facts stop worrying about whether we're Democrats or Republicans," he said as a crowd applauded.

Other topics Amash addressed were social security, which he says he'd consider raising the cap on.

He also addressed the President's tax returns which he has had some concerns about and the immigration executive order.

