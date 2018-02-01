Secretary of agriculture visits grand rapids

(Photo: Beedle, Gordon)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A member of the Trump administration made a stop in West Michigan Thursday, Feb. 1.

Sonny Perdue, the Secretary of Agriculture, toured the Michigan Turkey Producers Processing Facility in Grand Rapids.

He spoke to WZZM 13 News about the President's State of the Union address Tuesday night.

"That's the optimism that I think people want to hear about. They want a leader who is willing to stand up for America, he said. "That's why these trade negotiations are so important. He's said time and time again, unapologetically, that he's for America first."

Perdue did not attend the State of the Union, because he was the designated survivor.

