Sen. Peters won't support Betsy DeVos for education secretary

WASHINGTON - U.S. Sen. Gary Peters of Michigan will oppose the nomination of west Michigan's Betsy DeVos for education secretary when she comes up for confirmation before the full Senate.

Peters' rejection of DeVos doesn't come as a surprise. As a Democrat, he was expected to object to DeVos, whose support of vouchers and school choice has been widely criticized by those in the party who believe it has undermined public school teachers and traditional schools.

DeVos, her husband Dick DeVos and other members of their family have also raised and contributed millions to Republicans and conservative causes over the years. Michigan's senior U.S. senator, Debbie Stabenow, has already announced her objections to DeVos' nomination by President Donald Trump.

Betsy DeVos, President-elect Donald Trump's pick to be the Secretary of Education, testifies during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee on Capitol Hill. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Peters, in a speech on the Senate floor, said the nation needs a secretary "who is dedicated to improving access to quality public education" but said DeVos' "only experience in education is her work lobbying for the transfer of taxpayer money to private schools and the rapid expansion of charter schools without sufficient accountability."

A vote on DeVos' confirmation in the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee has been delayed until next week but is widely expected to go her way -- as is any final confirmation in the full Senate -- since Republicans hold majorities in both and a simple majority is all that is needed to confirm her.

Detroit Free Press