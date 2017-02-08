'Stand With Planned Parenthood' counter-protests in Michigan

Esther Harris (L) and Rosalie Emanuel (R) hold placards showing support for Planned Parenthood joining demonstrators gathered along El Camino Real in San Mateo, Calif. (Photo: Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Image)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Activists in support of defunding Planned Parenthood are planning to protest outside of locations nationwide from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday Feb. 11.

To counter those activists, those in support of Planned Parenthood will be gathering from 8 a.m. to noon at the same locations on the same day.

Organizers of the Facebook event Stand With Planned Parenthood say, "We welcome your support, even if you only come for part of the time! We will be there early so that we are there before the defund Planned Parenthood activists show up, and stay past when they plan to leave."

►Related: Michigan rallies planned to support defunding Planned Parenthood

The Grand Rapids counter-protest will be at the Planned Parenthood at 425 Cherry St SE. Another will be held at the Wyoming location of 3641 Byron Center Ave SW.

"Positive, educational posters that remind people how beneficial Planned Parenthood is to the community are encouraged," the event reads. "You are welcome to bring any poster that you choose, but we must remember that the main point of the counter-protest is not to attack others, but to remind everyone that all of the services Planned Parenthood provides are very important and beneficial to the community."

For more locations and information, click here.

Kayla Fortney is a digital producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

(© 2017 WZZM)