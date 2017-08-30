Supporters of DACA program gather in Grand Rapids

Supporters of DACA program

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - President Trump could make a major decision on immigration soon.

The President could end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program which protects children of undocumented immigrants. Wednesday night supporters of the program gathered in Grand Rapids.

Immigration Attorney Richard Kessler is not sure what will happen to the youth if the program is revoked.

"They could be taken to a detention center, they could be placed in front of an immigration judge, they could be taken to a country they don't know anything about so we don't know what will happen but it's all very scary," says Kessler.

On Wednesday the White House said they are still reviewing the issue.

