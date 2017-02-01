Suspect arraigned after McDonald's robbery

The Kent County Sheriff's Department is investigating a robbery at the McDonald's on Plainfield Avenue, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017.

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH - A 51-year-old man has been charged after a McDonald's was robbed. A warrant was issued for Dalton Nelson for one count of armed robbery.

Workers say a man showing a long knife left the restaurant with an undisclosed amount of cash around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Kent County Undersheriff Michelle Young tells WZZM 13 deputies tracked the suspect back to the Lazy T Motel, about a mile down the road from McDonald's.

After a few hours, the suspect surrendered peacefully and was taken into custody.

Nelson was arraigned Wednesday in a Kent County courtroom.

