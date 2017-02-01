Suspect arraigned after McDonald's robbery

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH - A 51-year-old man has been charged after a McDonald's was robbed. A warrant was issued for Dalton Nelson for one count of armed robbery.
Workers say a man showing a long knife left the restaurant with an undisclosed amount of cash around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31.
Kent County Undersheriff Michelle Young tells WZZM 13 deputies tracked the suspect back to the Lazy T Motel, about a mile down the road from McDonald's.
After a few hours, the suspect surrendered peacefully and was taken into custody.
Nelson was arraigned Wednesday in a Kent County courtroom.
