WZZM
Close

Trump says Joe Arpaio will be 'just fine' but no pardon made at Phoenix rally

Trump makes statement about Arpaio saying, "I won't do it tonight because I don't want to cause any controversy."

12 News , KPNX 11:27 PM. EDT August 22, 2017

PHOENIX - Trump made a "prediction" at his Phoenix rally Tuesday night, saying Joe Arpaio "would be just fine," referencing a presidential pardon for the former Maricopa County Sheriff.

Trump said he would not announce a pardon for the former sheriff Tuesday night, but hinted at a future pardon.

"I won't do it tonight because I don't want to cause any controversy," Trump said. "But Sheriff Joe will feel good."

Earlier Tuesday, Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Trump would not pardon Arpaio, according to NBC correspondent Peter Alexander.

“There will be no discussion of that today at any point, and no action will be taken on that front at any point today,” White House press secretary Huckabee Sanders told reporters traveling with Trump on Air Force One.

The news came as Trump landed in Yuma, Arizona, prior to visiting Phoenix for a rally Tuesday night.

Trump had previously said he was "seriously considering" pardoning Arpaio, who was found guilty of contempt of court earlier this summer.

"Was Sheriff Joe convicted for doing his job?" Trump asked the crowd Tuesday night at the campaign rally.

On Monday, Arpaio said he would not be attending Trump's rally.

Arpaio is scheduled to be sentenced in October.

© 2017 KPNX-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories