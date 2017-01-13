Trump's 6 a.m. tweetstorm lashes out at intel, Clinton

US President-elect Donald Trump calls on a reporter during a press conference January 11, 2017 at Trump Tower in New York. (Photo: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)

Donald Trump is again denying allegations contained in a once-secret dossier prepared by a retired intelligence officer -- and throwing in an attack on 2016 opponent Hillary Clinton for good measure.

Apparently referring to reports that political opponents hired an ex-spy to do research on him, Trump tweeted early Friday:

Friday President-elect Donald Trump sent an early morning tweet denouncing the claims made by his political opponents, followed by a series of other tweets. (via USA TODAY NETWORK)

"It now turns out that the phony allegations against me were put together by my political opponents and a failed spy afraid of being sued ... Totally made up facts by sleazebag political operatives, both Democrats and Republicans - FAKE NEWS! Russia says nothing exists."

Documents that surfaced this week accused Trump of sexual and financial impropriety stemming from various projects in Russia.

Meanwhile, U.S. intelligence agencies have accused the Russians of trying to influence the election by hacking Democrats close to presidential nominee Hillary Clinton -- another topic of Trump's morning tweetstorm.

Referring to the email investigation of Clinton, Trump tweeted: "What are Hillary Clinton's people complaining about with respect to the F.B.I. Based on the information they had she should never have been allowed to run - guilty as hell."

He added that Clinton "lost because she campaigned in the wrong states - no enthusiasm!"

Reports show that the dossier compiled on Trump was done by a retired British intelligence operative working as a private investigator. It was presented to Trump by intelligence officials last Friday, a practice that, while unusual, happens if officials believe an elected official needs to know such information exists and could be used against him or her.

While intelligence officials have denied leaking the dossier, Trump appeared to doubt that. He said documents were "probably ... released by 'Intelligence' even knowing there is no proof, and never will be."

