Ponzi scheme targeting the elderly brings Jenison man 7 to 20 years in prison

GRAND HAVEN, MICH. (WZZM) - A Jenison financier accused of running a five-year Ponzi scheme that targeted elderly clients was sentenced Monday, Jan. 30 to between 7 and 20 years in prison.

Scott Richard Rookus, 45, pleaded no contest in mid-December to two felony charges stemming from the operation, which ran between June, 2010 and March, 2015.

In addition to prison, Ottawa County Circuit Court Judge Jon H. Hulsing ordered that he pay more than $4.3 million in restitution to his victims.

Rookus had faced 33 felony charges, including conducting a criminal enterprise and multiple counts of embezzlement. He pleaded no contest in Ottawa County Circuit Court to racketeering and fraudulent sale of securities.

The scheme was uncovered when Rookus filed for personal bankruptcy in March 2015 and his clients found out they had lost their investments, Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette said in a news release.

“Many of this man’s victims were seniors on a fixed income,’’ Schuette said in a news release issued in December. The plea “brings us one step closer to finding relief for those who were affected by this illegal Ponzi scheme.’’

Court records identified nine people who were victimized between June 2010 and March 2015. Four of the victims are listed as creditors in the bankruptcy filing.

Charges were announced in an early June news release from Schuette’s office.

“The crime this man allegedly committed destroyed the savings of many people who are on a fixed income,’’ Schuette said in a statement when charges were filed. “Instead of admitting his mistakes, he furthered his criminal enterprise in an attempt to cover his already illegal dealings.’’

Rookus obtained $1.5 million in investment funds through his company New Haven Holdings; many of his clients were senior citizens, Schuette said.

Rookus promised them returns on their investments, but instead used the money to pay for personal expenses, including private education for his children and to satisfy tax liens filed against him, Schuette said in the June news release.

Rookus and his wife list assets of between $100,000 and $500,000 with liabilities of more than $10 million, federal bankruptcy records show. Assets include a $225,000 home on Corvette Drive in Jenison.

