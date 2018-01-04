Power outages in Grand Rapids after vehicle hits a pole

Consumers Energy Logo

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - More than 100 without power in east Grand Rapids area after vehicle hits a pole.

Consumers Energy's Brian Wheeler said around 4:30 p.m. a vehicle struck a utility pole at the intersection of Plymouth Avenue and Robinson Road.

The accident led to the outage of more than 1,000 customers. Power has now been restored for all but 130 of those customers.

A complete restoration is expected by 8:00 p.m. tonight. We are working to get details on the driver's condition.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV