Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Body Language Explained
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle went public with their relationship at the Invictus Games. Body language expert Patti Wood analyzed their behavior to determine if they are in love. Keri Lumm (@thekerilumm) shares the story.
WZZM 12:08 PM. EDT September 27, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WZZM Live Radar
-
WMU graduate Matt Mika shot at congressional baseball practice
-
Mother's boyfriend blamed in death of boy
-
Grand Rapids beating victim
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Tree falls on girl at Grand Haven Park
-
Woman receives 7th OWI conviction
-
Rep. Steve Scalise, others shot at congressional baseball practice
-
Grand Rapids Griffins win 2017 Calder Cup
-
WUSA Breaking News
More Stories
-
Michigan State Police director apologizes for…Sep 27, 2017, 10:51 a.m.
-
Michigan, Flint ordered into talks on long-term water supplySep 27, 2017, 7:12 a.m.
-
Michigan State Police Chief calls anthem protesters…Sep 26, 2017, 9:26 p.m.