Property tax hike proposed for Rockford residents

ROCKFORD, MICH. - A property tax increase might be coming this summer as city leaders proposed a two-millage increase.

The increase means if you own a $100,000 home, you would pay an extra $100 per year in property taxes. The money would go toward road, water and sewer lines and other improvements.

"We've talked about a lot of projects that we've had to leave on the table in the past because there simply was not the funding for it," said Dave Jones, the interim city manager Monday, May 8.

A public vote is not needed for the increase to pass -- just a majority vote from the city council. If it passes, the increase would take effect in July.

If you'd like to voice your opinion on the increase, you will have the chance during a public hearing. That is scheduled to take place May 22 at Rockford City Hall

