Prosecutor: Marine, former Toys for Tot rep. charged with criminal sexual conduct

James Mackenzie (Photo: Kent County Jail)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The Kent County Prosecutor's Office has charged a Grand Rapids Marine and former Toys for Tots Representative with three counts of second degree criminal sexual conduct involving someone under the age of 13.

According to Prosecutor Chris Becker, James "Mack" Mackenzie, 32, has been charged and his first court hearing is November 7.

He was previously booked in the Kent County Jail October 27, but bonded out.

Mackenzie was the Marines' Toys for Tot coordinator in 2015 and 2016. He is not currently active with the Toys for Tots campaign.

For transparency sake, WZZM is a media sponsor of the Toys for Tots Campaign.

Grand Rapids Police Department is handling the investigation.

