Prosecutor says Bletsch's DNA profile inside Willis' silver van

Jeffrey Willis in court for opening statements on Oct. 19, 2017. He is accused of murdered Rebekah Bletsch.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, MICH. - Thursday during opening statements at the Jeffrey Willis trial Muskegon County Prosecutor D.J. Hilson told jurors that a DNA profile matching Rebekah Bletsch on the outside of a baseball style glove found in Willis' van.B

Willis is charged with two murders and a kidnapping. The trial that started Thursday afternoon is only for the death of Rebekah Bletsch.

Trials relating to Jessica Heeringa and the attempted abduction of a teen may follow this trial.

In court jurors listened to a 911 call made by the person who found Bletsch injured along Automobile Road. The caller recognized Bletsch as a neighbor. Bletsch was still breathing at the time and had a faint pulse. The witness testified Bletsch's shirt was pulled up slightly, and her bottoms were pulled down slightly.

In rapid succession the Muskegon County Prosecutor called five witnesses to the stand. Before this trial finishes he may call more than 30 witnesses.

Other witnesses included a co-worker of Rebekah Bletsch, and two Muskegon County Sheriff’s deputies who responded to the crime scene on Automobile Road.

Deputies testified they found Bletsch's belongings on the side of the road. And a .22 shell casing in the road.

During Muskegon County Prosecutor D.J. Hilson's opening statement he told jurors Bletsch's murder happened

after Willis failed to get her into his silver van. Hilson says the van had a "rape kit" with a number of items including restraints and syringes. Hilson says Willis was involved with dark web porn and had hundreds of what he described as "rape-and-kill videos."

"At the time Rebecca Bletsch was murdered not only did he intend to kill her but he also intended to abduct her," said Hilson.

Public Defender Fred Johnson worked to redirect the jury attention away from Willis saying that Kevin Bluhm, Willis’s cousin killed Bletsch.

“Kevin Bluhm was Facebook stalking Bletsch,” Johnson said.

According to Johnson Bluhm and Bletsch’s children played soccer together. Johnson also says Kevin Bluhm knew details about the Bletsch murder that were never released to the public.

"We believe Mr. Bluhm had both the motive and the opportunity to do the shooting and he is in fact the person who did it," said Johnson.

Testimony is set to resume this at 1:30 on Friday, Oct. 20. You can watch the trial live, while it's in session, here.

