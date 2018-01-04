Prosecutor says no charges will be filed against The Holiday Bar manager

(Photo: The Holiday Bar/Facebook)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The general manager of a Grand Rapids bar did not violate state law when he told a veteran he couldn't enter the building with his service dog.

In November 2017, the general manager of The Holiday Bar told Jerome Smith he was concerned for his service dog's safety and wouldn't let the pair into the bar.

Smith, a Marine corps veteran, was out celebrating the Marine corps birthday when he was kicked out of the Holiday Bar. Smith said he tried to show his service dog JoJo's paperwork, but the general manager refused.

The Kent County prosecutor was asked to investigate the incident, and on Thursday, Jan. 4 he released his findings.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker said the dog was not on a leash or harness which is required under the law, therefore, he would not be charging the owner.

After the incident happened, the owner of the bar apologized and donated a night of sales to the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans.

