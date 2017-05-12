Protesters rally against GOP's health care bill in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH - Dozens gathered on the Gillett bridge in Grand Rapids Friday, May 12 in protest of the American Health Care Act.

Some chanting "I am a pre-existing condition" and carrying signs.

The bill recently passed in the House of Representatives with support from Michigan lawmakers like Representatives Justin Amash, Bill Huizenga and Fred Upton. Organizers of the rally say their goal was to make it personal.

They encouraged those in attendance to share their stories and support each other.

"The concern really is that the states will be able to waive preexisting condition coverage and that's a concern because we are a United States of America," said Kate Devries one of the protesters. "I'm concerned about people who live in many different states. I have faily that live in NOrth Carolina, Ohio, Indiana, and Kansas and I'm worried about what's happening in their states just as much as I am in Michigan."

The American Health Care Act is now heading to the Senate where Republicans say they plan to draft their own version.

© 2017 WZZM-TV