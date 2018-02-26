(L-R) Former U.S. Presidents George H.W. Bush, Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton listen to remarks on the stage during the Billy Graham Library Dedication Service on May 31, 2007 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Davis Turner/Getty Images) (Photo: Davis Turner, 2007 Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Former President George W. Bush and his wife Laura arrive in Charlotte Monday afternoon to pay their respects to the late Rev. Billy Graham and Former President Bill Clinton will arrive on Tuesday.

Rev. Graham died Wednesday morning at his home in Montreat at the age of 99. His casket was escorted from Montreat to the Billy Graham Library on Saturday. His casket sits inside his childhood home at the Billy Graham Library in southwest Charlotte.

A spokesperson for the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association confirmed Bush and his wife will arrive late Monday afternoon. A time for Clinton's visit on Tuesday has not been released.

Thousands are expected to travel through the Queen City both Monday and Tuesday to say goodbye to the beloved pastor.

The staff of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association was able to pay their final respects to the Reverend shortly before 6:30 a.m. Monday prior to the public getting the opportunity.

The public is invited to the Billy Graham Library Monday and Tuesday. No parking is allowed at the Billy Graham Library. Uber and Lyft drop offs are also not allowed at the library. All visitors must take a complimentary shuttle to be taken into the Billy Graham Library from one of two locations:

Charlotte Business Valet Lot 2, 5613 Wilkinson Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28208

Operation Christmas Child, 7100 Forest Point Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28217

A long line formed at the shuttle stop before 8 a.m.

Line starting to form here at Operation Christmas Child shuttle location. @wcnc shuttle runs 7:30am-9:30pm to and from Billy Graham Library. #UPWITHWCNC pic.twitter.com/D1oXYMKYVc — Hannah Welker (@hannahwelker) February 26, 2018

The official public viewing began at 8 a.m. Shuttles run from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. both Monday and Tuesday. One shuttle will travel from the Operation Christmas Child Regional Officer on Forest Point Blvd. and the other from the Charlotte airport business valet lot. Visitors can park in both locations for free and ride the shuttle free of charge. The return shuttle will run until after the visitation closes each day, so return passengers will be able to get back to the parking lots.

Cameras, video recorders, backpacks, purses, pets, signs, banners, coolers, food, drinks and weapons are all prohibited. Cell phones are permitted but must be silenced at the viewing area.

Rev. Billy Graham's body will lie in repose in the library through Tuesday evening. On Wednesday, he will be taken to the U.S. Capitol where he will lie in honor in the Rotunda until Thursday. For the full timeline, click here.

© 2018 WCNC.COM