Put your brain to the test at Grand Rapids Public Museum exhibit

Participants of Spelling Fever at the Mindbender Mansion in the Grand Rapids Public Museum. (Photo: Courtesy of Grand Rapids Public Museum)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A new exhibit at the Grand Rapids Public Museum will put your brain to the test.

The "Mindbender Mansion" opens Saturday, May 27. Visitors will be able to gather clues and passwords scattered throughout the mansion, by solving brainteasers and group challenges.

Those who complete the tasks will become a member of the Mindbender Society.

"What that means is that you're part of the elite puzzle solvers in the world -- you'll take a home a certificate with your picture on it saying you've done this," Christie Bender, the museum's director of marketing, explained.

Members of the Mindbender Society will also have their picture hung up on the exhibit's Wall of Fame.

There will be a members-only preview of the exhibit on Thursday, May 25 from 5 to 8 p.m.

The Mindbender Mansion can be found on the third floor of Grand Rapids Public Museum and runs until Friday, September 3, 2017.

