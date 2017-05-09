Close QUIZ: What's 'Made in America' inside Trump Hotel DC? Elizabeth Jia, WUSA 10:55 PM. EDT May 09, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST © 2017 WUSA-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Consumers Energy chooses new buyer for B.C. Cobb plant 1839 Bible returned to original owner WZZM 13 On Target Forecast Tuesday Evening Private prison in Baldwin closing in June Calvin College offers degree opportunities for prisoners Shooting victim identified as a wanted felon Spring Lake anti-bullying campaign covers high school hallways Greenville woman killed in crash near Ionia Body cam video released Former Shelby police chief pleads guilty More Stories President Trump fires FBI Director James Comey May. 9, 2017, 5:57 p.m. Local lawmakers react to firing of FBI dir. Comey May. 9, 2017, 8:22 p.m. Gov. Snyder to visit Switch data center as facility… May. 9, 2017, 6:22 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs