Race day is here! Metro Health Grand Rapids Marathon this weekend

Runners taking off at the starting line of the 2015 Metro Health Grand Rapids Marathon on Oct. 18, 2015. (Photo: Courtesy of GR Marathon / Facebook)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The 14th annual Metro Health Grand Rapids Marathon is happening Sunday, Oct. 15.

Hundreds of runners, walkers and hand-cyclists will hit the pavement downtown Grand Rapids for the marathon -- giving runners a of tour of some of the city, then through the trails at Millennium Park.

The Metro Health Grand Rapids Marathon offers a full marathon event, a half-marathon, a relay and a hand-cycling marathon. This marathon was "designed by runners, for runners" according to the website. Last year, nearly 20-percent of all the Grand Rapids Marathon runners qualified for the Boston Marathon.

The marathon's starting location is at the YMCA of Great Grand Rapids on Lake Michigan Drive. Runners will make their way to Fulton, Seward, Leonard and Broadway, eventually crossing the historic Sixth Street Bridge.

Runners will continue down Monroe and through downtown, making their way to Millennium Park where most of the rest of the race will be ran on paved roads -- causing minimal disruption to traffic.

At the end of the race, there will be beer from New Holland Brewery and a beer garden area hosted by Alternatives in Motion. There will also be a pasta dinner where New Holland will be officer special deals for participants. More details will be available on the Grand Rapids Marathon website.

For more race information, visit www.grandrapidsmarathon.com.

