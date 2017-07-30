Red Wings plan running race before new Detroit arena opens

The Detroit Red Wings pose for a team photo with the Stanley Cup after defeating the Carolina Hurricanes during game five of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals on June 13, 2002 at the Joe Louis Arena in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo: Dave Sandford, Getty Images)

DETROIT - (AP) - The Detroit Red Wings are hosting a running race in September as part of events leading up to the official opening of the new Little Caesars Arena.



The team held the "Hockeytown 5K Run/Walk" last year to help mark the NHL team's final season at Joe Louis Arena. The second-annual run and walk is Sept. 10 and it's scheduled to end outside Little Caesars Arena, which will be home to the Red Wings and the NBA's Detroit Pistons.



The route of this year's race also will take runners through Joe Louis Arena and the area around the new arena, known as The District Detroit.



A portion of the proceeds from registration benefits the Detroit Red Wings Foundation. Participants can also donate additional funds to the foundation.



