Rep. Bill Huizenga holds telephone town hall

Telephone town hall

WASHINGTON D.C. - Some Michigan leaders are congratulating Betsy Devos. West Michigan Republican Congressman Bill Huizenga says Devos is a great person.

"I've actually known Betsy and her family since I was in high school," says Huizenga.

Huizenga held a telephone town hall Tuesday night. He says Devos is the right choice for education.

"I've sat at a table with her monthly and in a very business-like professional setting and saw how methodical, thorough she was, how she would never blink from asking the tough questions, the hard questions," says Huizenga.

Some people were upset about the town hall posting comments on Huizenga's Facebook page saying they could not connect.

Huizenga responded saying there was a problem with cell phones hoping to have more information on the issues Wednesday.

