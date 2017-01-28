U.S. Rep. Justin Amash (R-MI) on May, 25, 2011 in Washington, DC, on left. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks during the Presidential Debate at Hofstra University on September 26, 2016 in Hempstead, New York. (Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images; Win McNamee/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON - West Michigan Rep. Justin Amash, R-Cascade Township,is responding to President Donald Trump's executive order to crack down on refugees and citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries.

President Trump says his crack down is not a Muslim ban, but it still gained lots of criticism including a series of tweets from Amash. It was a total of 9 tweets. The first about how the executive order overreaches and undermines the constitution.

1/ Like Pres. Obama's executive actions on immigration, Pres. Trump's executive order overreaches and undermines our constitutional system. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) January 28, 2017

The order includes a 90-day ban on travel to the U.S. by citizens of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen. The U.S. refugee program is suspended for 120-days.

Amash is a second generation Arab-American, and his mother Mimi is a Syrian immigrant to the United States.

Trump's order imposed the most aggressive ban on Syrians, indefinitely blocking entry to the U.S. by anyone from that country, including those fleeing civil war.

You can read Amash's full response bellow:

