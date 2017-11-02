Report: Justin Verlander, Kate Upton to marry in Italy this month

Justin Verlander #35 of the Houston Astros celebrates with fiancee Kate Upton after the Astros defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 7 to win the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium on November 1, 2017 in Los Angeles. (Photo: Ezra Shaw, Getty Images)

In a lifetime a big moments, 2017 might be the biggest in the life of Justin Verlander.

Think about 2004, when the Detroit Tigers drafted Verlander. Or 2005, when he made his major-league. There was his rookie of the year award in 2006 and his MVP and Cy Young sweep in 2011.

And now, in 2017, he was traded to the Astros and just won his first World Series ring.

And speaking of rings.

Later this month, Verlander and fiancée, supermodel Kate Upton, are getting married in Tuscany, Italy, according to the Houston Chronicle.



Astros pitcher Justin Verlander celebrates with Kate Upton after Game 7 of the World Series against the Dodgers on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo: Matt Slocum, AP)

Verlander and Upton met while filming a commercial a few years ago and were unable to keep their romance out of the private eye. And when you're a top-shell pitcher and a three-time cover model for the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue, it's hard not to make headlines, whatever you do.

Upton became a fixture at games Verlander pitched, whether at Comerica Park or on the road, wearing Tigers paraphernalia. It may not have been much of a stretch for her since she was born in St. Joseph's.

And she's stood by her man during the transition to Houston and could be seen at just about every Astros playoff and World Series game, including Game 6, started by Verlander, and Wednesday night's Game 7.

And wedding bells must be in the air for this Astros team. During the celebration on the Dodger Stadium field Wednesday night, shortstop Carlos Correa proposed to his girlfriend just after being interviewed, as Fox cameras captured the moment for the world to see.

Of course, she said yes.

