Report of shots fired on Air Force Academy; El Paso Sheriff's Office investigating

Law enforcement and military personnel are investigating a report of shots fired at the Air Force Academy late Friday night, authorities confirmed to our sister station in Colorado, 9NEWS.

Security teams are sweeping the academy, and have not found anyone injured or anyone actively firing a weapon, according to an El Paso County Sheriff's Office spokesperson.

There are "multitude of resources" at the base and the search is focused on three dorm buildings at the academy, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office dispatch said they received a report of shots fired and possible screaming sometime after 10 p.m. They've sent their SWAT team to the base to investigate.

9NEWS has received several unconfirmed reports saying they received an alert from base security telling them there was an active shooter at the base and that the base was on lockdown.

The academy is 10 miles north of Colorado Springs off Interstate 25.

This is a developing story.

